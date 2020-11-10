Tourism reviving in Bhedetar

DHARAN, NOVEMBER 9
Tourism is slowly reviving in Bhedetar, a famous tourist destination on the confluence of Sunsari and Dhankuta.
According to hotelier Ram Dhakal, domestic tourists have started pouring in with the end of the monthslong lockdown.
“Tourism suffered a huge blow due to the six-month long lockdown. Now that the lockdown has ended, visitors have started coming in,” said the hotelier.
“It may still take some more days before the tourism industry returns to its previous state, but the visitors have definitely increased in recent days,” said Dhakal.
Hotel Association of Bhedetar Chair Jitendra Rumdali said more and more tourists had been visiting the place since September 17.
“Businesspersons and entrepreneurs have borne loss to the tune of billions due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.
However, the number of tourists coming here is slowly picking up pace now,” said Rumdali.
“Keeping in view the Visit Nepal year, hoteliers had pumped in more funds into their business by taking loans from banks, but the inopportune pandemic dashed all our plans,” he said.
A version of this article appears in print on November 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
