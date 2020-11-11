Tourism slowly gaining momentum in Manang

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

MANANG, NOVEMBER 10

Having witnessed a huge slump in visitors due to the COVID crisis, Manang has started seeing an increase in visitors of late as hotels that were earlier shut due to the pandemic threat have started resuming operation.

As per the data with Annapurna Conservation Area Project, Manang, the number of visitors has increased in the past two months. With transportation and hotels resuming, a large number of tourists, both domestic and foreign, are visiting places such as Upper Manang, Tilicho lake and Thorang-la pass.

Visitors from all over the world come to trek on the world-famous Annapurna Trekking Route that traverses Mustang, Manang, Myagdi, Kaski and Lamjung. The erstwhile 14-day trekking route can be completed in 10 days now due to extension of road network.

In Manang’s Manang Ngsyang Rural Municipality, almost all hotels have resumed.

Hotels in places such as Pisang, Ngwal, Humde, Bhraka, Tanki Manang, Tanki Village, Gyaru and Khangsar have resumed from October 14.

“Keeping in view the impact of the protracted closure of businesses over health concerns, the government had decided to allow transportation and hotels to resume by using safety measures.

Hotels have resumed by adopting the recommended safety measures,” said Manang’s tourism entrepreneur Binod Gurung.

Homestay operator Bishnu Gurung of Tanki Manang said homestay operators have been busy now with the influx of more and more tourists these days. “There was no business for six long months during the lockdown. We are busy welcoming visitors these days,’ said Gurung.

