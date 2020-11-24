Tourists throng Sailung

RAMECHHAP, NOVEMBER 23
Tourists have started thronging the Sailung area of Ramechhap of late.
Domestic and international tourists have reached the area to enjoy the view of the sunrise and mountain ranges, among others.
Tourists were spotted observing the natural beauty at Sayathumka, Sange Marmoche and Padam Sambhav, among other famous places.
This year, the number of tourists has increased after Sailung festival was organised last year. Views of more than 100 natural peaks and other mountains are the attractions of Sailung.
“Domestic tourists from different districts reach Sailung to enjoy the view of the Himalayan ranges and natural beauty,” said Dawa Tamang, a local.
One can reach the tourist destination through Mude of Sindhupalchowk. Tourists can also reach Sailung through Manthali, Khimti, Phulashi, Doramba and Khandadevi.
According to Doramba Rural Municipality, tourists from India and other countries reach Sailung not only for tourism but also for religious purpose.
According to locals, more than 100 tourists reach Sailung area on a daily basis.
Earlier, only famous personalities used to visit Sailung, but now, everyone reaches the area to relish the natural beauty.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
