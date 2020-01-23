Tourists thronging Bandipur

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, January 22

Foreign tourists have started to throng Bandipur of Tanahun for paragliding.

Bandipur Tourism Development Committee Chairman Baisha Gurung said 50 to 60 tourists have been visiting Gurungche Danda in Bandipur for paragliding on a daily basis. Companies including Blue Sky, Pokhara Paragliding and Bandipur Paragliding have been providing paragliding services for tourists. Paragliding starts from Gurngche Danda of Bandipur Rural Municipality-2 and ends at Simaltar of the same ward. Last year, the ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation had denied permission for paragliding in Bandipur stating that the sky over Gurungche Danda could fall under the route of air service.

But the ministry granted permission this year as it was revealed by a study that the area did not fall under air service route.

Bandipur Tourism Development Committee founder chairman Raj Kumar Shrestha said Gurungche Danda was a suitable place for paragliding. He said tourists are attracted to the Himalayan ranges, greenery, beautiful settlements and rivers of Nepal.

A version of this article appears in print on January 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook