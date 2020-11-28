Tractor-hit kills teenager in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: A teenage boy died after he was hit by a tractor in Triyuga Municipality-15 of Udayapur district on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Hikmat Nepali (16), local resident of Huwas Dahar.

The tractor (Sa 1 Ta 5797) belonging to Pabitra Construction hit Nepali who was digging a channel across the road surface, according to police. The teenager died on the spot, police informed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ved Prasad Gautam at Udayapur District Police Office (DPO) said the tractor has been impounded while a search is on for the driver who fled the scene after the incident.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 53-year-old man died after falling off a cliff in Ahalepakha, Udayapurgadhi Rural Municipality-4 in the district.

Gyan Bahadur Magar fell off the cliff while he was cutting grass, local residents informed. Police said his body has been sent to the District Hospital, Udayapur, for an autopsy.

