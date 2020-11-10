Traders relabelling expired food items sent to jail

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 9

The Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection has slapped one-year imprisonment and fine against those involved in relabelling date-expired food items.

According to the Department, action has been taken against them as they were arrested red- handed while sending food stuffs to the market after relabelling the date-expired food that they had collected from the market. The Department had carried out market monitoring on October 1.

Information Officer of the Department, Rabindra Acharya, said oneyear jail term and Rs 300,000 fine has been slapped against owners of two companies.

Action has been taken against Ronak Bothra of Rajasthan of India, owner of Ayan Distributors and Shankar Bayalkoti of Dhading, owner of Bishnu Laxmi Distributors. He said the licence of the companies has been scrapped for two years.

A version of this article appears in print on November 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook