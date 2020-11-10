Traders relabelling expired food items sent to jail

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 9
The Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection has slapped one-year imprisonment and fine against those involved in relabelling date-expired food items.
According to the Department, action has been taken against them as they were arrested red- handed while sending food stuffs to the market after relabelling the date-expired food that they had collected from the market. The Department had carried out market monitoring on October 1.
Information Officer of the Department, Rabindra Acharya, said oneyear jail term and Rs 300,000 fine has been slapped against owners of two companies.
Action has been taken against Ronak Bothra of Rajasthan of India, owner of Ayan Distributors and Shankar Bayalkoti of Dhading, owner of Bishnu Laxmi Distributors. He said the licence of the companies has been scrapped for two years.
A version of this article appears in print on November 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
HETAUDA: Police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the murder of Bikash Waiba of Bakaiya Rural Municipality-4 in Makawanpur district. Within twenty-four hours of the incident, police were able to apprehend murder suspect Bhimraj Bolan from Bagmati Rural Municipality in Lalitpur Read More...
SYDNEY: Opening batsman Will Pucovski continued to push his case for inclusion in Australia's test squad for their series against India next month with his second successive double century in first-class cricket. The 22-year-old right hander was dismissed for 202 on Monday as Victoria scored Read More...
KATHMANDU: TCL, which is globally recognised for offering affordable television sets, has launched the new P715 and P615 4K mid-range television series in Nepal. The TCL 4K Android TVs come pre-installed with a wide range of global and local apps that bring unlimited on-demand content. All models in Read More...
MYAGDI, NOVEMBER 8 Free agriculture insurance programme has been launched in 11 districts including Myagdi of Gandaki Province. The federal government will be providing 75 per cent grant on the premium of agriculture insurance while the provincial Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Coop Read More...
DHANGADHI: Construction work related to the upgradation of the Postal Highway in Kailali section has accelerated after four months of contracts being signed. Although the contract for the Highway upgradation in Kailali was signed between Postal Highway Directorate and the construction company las Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hitendra Dev Shakya has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority. Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation appointed Shakya as the acting chief of the Authority on Monday. Shakya has been appointed to the top post of NEA after being cal Read More...
BAGHDAD: Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded eight others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday. The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the capital's southwestern district of Al-Ra Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 2,571 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 197,024. Of the total infections, 1,051 are females and 1,520 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,428 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...