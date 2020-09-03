Truck missing, may have fallen in Marsyangdi River

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, September 2

A truck en route from Pokhara to Sarlahi went out of contact from 3:00 am on Wednesday.

The truck had delivered bricks to Pokhara and was returning to Sarlahi.

Truck owner Anil Kumar Amatya said the vehicle had gone out of contact since today morning.

Quoting Amatya, SI Resham Bahadur Ranabhat said the vehicle had reached Kotre when the driver was contacted at 10:00pm last night.

The truck crossed Aanbukhaireni Area Police Office at 2:45am today. Police surmised that the vehicle might have plunged into the Marsyangdi River from the cliff near Ainapahar.

The missing truck is a twelve-wheeler.

SP Arun Poudel, who reached the suspected incident site, said around seven dividers were damaged on the roadside. “So the vehicle must have met with an accident.”

Personnel of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Traffic Police launched a search operation for the missing truck today, but they are clueless. A team from the CDO had visited the incident site for the search operation.

