Tuskers trash houses, grains worth millions

RAJBIRAJ, DECEMBER 6
Wild elephants from Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve destroyed seasonal food grains worth millions and more than half-a-dozen houses at Shambhunath Municipality in Saptari on Saturday.
The tuskers destroyed houses and crops at wards 2 and 7 of the municipality at midnight. Houses belonging to Mohammad Jahanir, Asaraddin, Hajaradin, Simarit Das, Suk Kumar Das, Bhim Das, Raj Kumar Das and Kashi Kumar Das, among others, were destroyed.
The victims said that four to five elephants came at night and destroyed their houses and terrorised the villagers. Mohammad Jahagir said they could not sleep at night and could not eat thinking that the tuskers might take their lives at any time. According to police statistics, wild elephants have destroyed more than two dozen houses in the last six months. The farmers said the elephants had destroyed crops in 100 bigha land. The victims have submitted memorandum after the destruction.
Villagers at Shambhunath Municipality, Kanchanrup Municipality, Surunga Municipality, Saptakoshi Municipality, Khadak Municipality, Hanumannagar Municipality, Rupani Rural Municipality, Krishnasair Krishnasabaran Rural Municipality had submitted memorandums to the local administration demanding compensation year after year.
The farmers said the administration had not taken any initiatives to control the menace.
Ishwor Dahal, a local farmer, said no other work had done other than to chase away the elephants.
Province Lawmaker from Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Govinda Neupane said the federal and province governments’ attention had been drawn to the tusker terror and a solution of the problem would be found.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on December 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5 In the first four months of the current fiscal year, reconstruction of a total of 46,870 private houses has been completed. According to the Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA), during the fourmonth period, reconstruction of 27 schools and 12 heritage sites were also com Read More...
KARNALI: Yet another person has succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Surkhet district of Karnali Province. A 53-year-old man of Panchapuri Municipality-6 died in course of treatment at the Provincial Hospital on Saturday night, according to the Health Services Division. The deceased was sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Senior tourism entrepreneur Iswari Paudel has been appointed the board director at Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Minister Yogesh Bhattarai recently nominated Paudel, a permanent resident of Taplejung district, to the m Read More...
SIDHARTHANAGAR: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has given the China's North West Company a deadline of 25 days to complete the Gautam Buddha International Airport. Addressing the project chief and company representatives during an onsite inspection on Satur Read More...
KATHMANDU: A two-day conference on 'Shaping a human world: Global Perspective on Higher Education' began today to address the post-COVID-19 challenges of education and exchanging global experiences. Nepal Open University and the Morgan State University of the USA are jointly organising this confe Read More...
KATHMANDU: A special and rare astronomical event is heading our way, slated to take place this December solstice - The Great Conjunction 2020. Towards the end of 2020, two big planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear closer to our eyes. If we look towards the southwest 45 minutes after sunset ton Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 240,981 as 1,096 additional infections emerged on Sunday. Of the total cases, 408 are females while 688 are males. In the last 24 hours, 484 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 351 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,594. Meanwhile, 1,096 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 240,981. Over 1.5 million deaths from the disease Read More...