Two Bajura teachers absconding on facing rape allegations

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Two school teachers from Durgathali, Bajhang, have gone missing after a girl lodged a complaint against them for raping her repeatedly. The girl student filed an FIR at the District Police Office today.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Bam, preliminary investigations suggest that the girl, who is a person with intellectual disability, is seven months pregnant. The medical reports, however, are yet to confirm police’s initial findings.

The girl, who is staying at a safe home in Chainpur, told the police that the two absconding men – Shivaraj Joshi and Basanta Oli — had raped her multiple times.

Police are conducting further investigations into the case.

