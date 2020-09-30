Two Bhojpur local levels sans power supply

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHOJPUR, SEPTEMBER 29

Salpasilichho and Aamchowk rural municipalities in Bhojpur are yet get access to electricity.

Locals in the rural municipalities have been compelled to live in darkness after the authority concerned paid no attention to set up the infrastructure required to connect the villages with electricity.

There are two municipalities and seven rural municipalities where only 47 per cent households have access to electricity in the district.

Nepal Electricity Authority, Bhojpur Distribution Centre Chief Rabi Babu Ghimire said the budget had been demanded for expanding power supply to the remaining areas.

He said power supply would be expanded to all areas of the district if the budget was released for the same.

In coordination with the authority, the local levels have been working to set up the infrastructure required to connect the villages with electricity. Pauwadumma Rural Municipality has started work towards this effect.

Nepal Electricity Authority has also called a tender for electrification of the rural municipality. Chair Kiran Rai said a tender was called to expand electricity facility. The tender process was forwarded to expand the electricity service from Shyamshila to Thulodumma of the rural municipality.

