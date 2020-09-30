Two Bhojpur local levels sans power supply

BHOJPUR, SEPTEMBER 29
Salpasilichho and Aamchowk rural municipalities in Bhojpur are yet get access to electricity.
Locals in the rural municipalities have been compelled to live in darkness after the authority concerned paid no attention to set up the infrastructure required to connect the villages with electricity.
There are two municipalities and seven rural municipalities where only 47 per cent households have access to electricity in the district.
Nepal Electricity Authority, Bhojpur Distribution Centre Chief Rabi Babu Ghimire said the budget had been demanded for expanding power supply to the remaining areas.
He said power supply would be expanded to all areas of the district if the budget was released for the same.
In coordination with the authority, the local levels have been working to set up the infrastructure required to connect the villages with electricity. Pauwadumma Rural Municipality has started work towards this effect.
Nepal Electricity Authority has also called a tender for electrification of the rural municipality. Chair Kiran Rai said a tender was called to expand electricity facility. The tender process was forwarded to expand the electricity service from Shyamshila to Thulodumma of the rural municipality.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 76,258 as 1,513 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Read Also: Kathmandu valley registers record-high 934 single-day coronavirus cases As many as 731 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ten people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 491. Three women and seven men lost their lives due to this infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed. Read Also: Kathmandu valley registe Read More...
KATHMANDU: The number of single-day coronavirus infections detected in the three districts of Kathmandu valley exceeded 900 for the first time on Tuesday. As many as 934 cases surfaced in the valley in the last 24 hours, of which a majority 747 infections were registered in the capital alone. Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hit back at television pundit and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane on Monday after the Irishman described the Premier League champions' defending in a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday as "sloppy". Liverpool have won all three of their league games s Read More...
PARIS: Three weeks after an acrimonious exit at the US Open, world number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title when he takes on Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the first round at the French Open on Tuesday. The Serbian had started as a heavy favourite to win the title at Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A youth has been arrested on the charges of raping a 15-year-old girl in Rauthat, on Monday night. The victim's father filed a first incident report (FIR) against 35-year-old Indal Das at a nearby police station. Subsequently, the accused was apprehended from his house around mid-night Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley registers record-high 934 single-day coronavirus cases Till date, Read More...
BAJURA: Family members of the 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Bajhang district, have refused to receive her body demanding fair investigation. A police team under the command of DSP Pancha Kumar Bakhu from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrived in the district to carry Read More...