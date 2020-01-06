Two brothers face off in Saptari

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, January 5

Two siblings have filed their nominations to contest the National Assembly polls against each other from Saptari.

Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav of Saptari’s Bodebasain Municipality and Anirudda Prasad Singh Yadav are brothers.

Mrigendra has fielded nomination for the National Assembly from Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, while Anirudda has registered his nomination from Samajwadi Party-Nepal.

In the last Constituent Assembly polls, two brothers contested against each other. Then, Mrigendra had contested the polls from the then Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum (Democratic) and his younger brother Anirudda had contested the election from the then Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum.

Supporters have advised the brothers not to vie in the polls against each other, saying that doing so would benefit the Nepali Congress. However, the two brothers have thrown their hats for the NA seat from the same constituency representing different parties.

After RJP-N forged an electoral alliance with the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), victory of Mrigendra and the party’s other candidate Sekhar Kumar Singh appears to be certain. SP-N claimed that its candidate might win the polls as it had forged an alliance with the NC.

Province 2 has 136 local levels. It has a total of 379 voters, including 107 Provincial Assembly members. RJP-N and NCP have 184 votes while SP-N and NC have 182 votes. Others have three votes.

