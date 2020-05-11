Two COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Biratnagar, May 10

Two persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Koshi Hospital Corona Treatment Centre, Biratnagar, were discharged after they tested negative for the virus today.

Of the discharged persons, one is a 27-year-old man from Bhojpur and the other, aged 40, is from Barhadashi, Jhapa. They were admitted to the hospital for treatment on April 25 and 26 respectively.

According to Koshi Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sangita Mishra, the two patients were discharged after their throat swab samples tested negative for coronavirus. The discharged persons will stay in home quarantine with the support of people’s representatives for a few days, said a hospital source.

With the discharge of two more coronavirus patients, the total number of patients who have recovered at Koshi Hospital has reached 16.

There are now hour COVID-19 patients from Udayapur receiving treatment at the hospital.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

