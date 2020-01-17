Two held with illegal drugs in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Two persons have been arrested in possession of a huge cache of banned pharmaceutical drugs from Gajuri of Dhading district, on Friday, police said.

Police intercepted a bus (Na 6 Kha 1760) heading to Lamjung from Kathmandu at Gajuribazaar along Prithvi highway and arrested Hemanta Gurung, 19, of Bandipur Municipality-1 and Sandeep Pariyar, 18, of Bhanu Municipality-1 in Tanahun district.

Police recovered a huge cache of illegal drugs–Spasmo and Tramadol– wrapped with clothes hidden inside their bags while carrying out routine security check in the area today.

A police team led by Police Inspector Bhoj Raj Pandey at the Area Police Office, Gajuri, arrested the duo and presented them before the court today itself. They have been remanded to custody for further investigation.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook