Two killed, 30 injured in jeep plunge

Ramechhap, March 31

At least two persons died and 30 were injured after a jeep met with an accident at Rakathum of Khandadevi Rural Municipality in Ramechhap this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sangita Pahari, 25 and Gopilal Pahari, 40 of Doramba Rural Municipality.

Police said the jeep, which was heading towards Tokarpur of Ramechhap from Kathmandu, below the road.

Chief District Officer Rudra Devi Sharma said that 30 people who were travelling in the jeep were injured in the accident. Chief of Ramechhap District Police Office Basanta Pathak said the jeep might have met with the accident due to overload of passengers.

He said police rescued the injured and sent the seriously injured to Dhulikhel Hospital for treatment.

Police said that three who sustained minor injury were being treated at the local health facility. The jeep driver, who sustained minor injury was taken under control, said police.

