Two killed, two injured in Ilam jeep accident

MANGALBARE: Two persons died while two others sustained injuries in a jeep accident at Lumde of Phakphokthum RM, Ilam on Monday evening.

Police have indentified one deceased as Dinesh Limbu of Mai Municipality-9 while another victim is yet to be identified.

The jeep (Ko 2 Cha 15) ferrying vegetables was en route to Damak, Jhapa from Ranke bazaar of Ilam, according to police.

Meanwhile, injured Sachin Rai and Bikash Tamang have been sent to Ilam Hospital for the treatment, informed Nabinraj Rai, chief of Ilam police.