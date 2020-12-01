Two killed, two injured in Ilam jeep accident

MANGALBARE: Two persons died while two others sustained injuries in a jeep accident at Lumde of Phakphokthum RM, Ilam on Monday evening.
Police have indentified one deceased as Dinesh Limbu of Mai Municipality-9 while another victim is yet to be identified.
The jeep (Ko 2 Cha 15) ferrying vegetables was en route to Damak, Jhapa from Ranke bazaar of Ilam, according to police.
Meanwhile, injured Sachin Rai and Bikash Tamang have been sent to Ilam Hospital for the treatment, informed Nabinraj Rai, chief of Ilam police.
COLOMBO: At least eight prisoners were killed and more than 50 injured in clashes with guards at a Sri Lankan prison, officials said on Monday, as authorities tried to quell a protest over rising corornavirus infections in the country's crowded jails. Sri Lanka has witnessed an upsurge in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-nine more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,508. Meanwhile, 1,474 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 233,452. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 233,452 as 1,474 additional infections emerged on Monday. Of the total cases, 602 are females while 872 are males. In the last 24 hours, 809 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 615 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapu Read More...
HETAUDA: Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Paudel, on Monday, said that the provincial government is on the path to developing health sector. Inaugurating the seven-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 10-bed High-Dependency Unit (HDU) at the Madan Bhandari Academy of Health Sciences, Heta Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 809 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the new cases, 361 are females and 448 are males. As many as 615 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 125 and 69 case Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Body of a man from Dalit community was found in Madhavnarayan Municipality of Rautahat district on Monday. Police identified the deceased as Dashairam Chamar (45) of Mithuawa in Madhavnarayan-5. Dashairam had been working for Labanda Dance programme. The body was found in an open spa Read More...
SYDNEY: India's bowling shortcomings have been laid bare in the first two one-day internationals against Australia and unless pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah finds his rhythm quickly the tourists will have their backs to the wall in next month's test series. Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur returned to the top of the Premier League as they ground out a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday but there was more woe for north London rivals Arsenal who suffered a fifth defeat in their opening 10 matches. Edinson Cavani came off the bench to score twice for Manchester Read More...