Two-month-old child succumbs to coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











JHAPA, OCTOBER 7

Coronavirus infection has claimed a child in Mechi Provincial Hospital of Jhapa’s Bhadrapur.

The infection was confirmed in a two-month-old child of Ward No 8 of Bhadrapur. Three hours after the child’s kin had received the body, it tested positive for the virus.

The baby was admitted to hospital yesterday morning after it developed pneumonia and respiratory complications.

Following COVID-19 symptoms in the child, the hospital had collected its swab sample at 12 noon yesterday.

According to hospital administration, the child had died within 6 hours after its swab sample was collected.

According to sources at Jhapa District Health Office, 24 people, including five women of six local levels in the district were diagnosed with COVID-19 today.

Among those who tested positive, nine each are from Birtamod and Bhadrapur municipalities, three are from Gauradaha Municipality, and one each are from Arjundhara, Kachankawal and Damak.

The infected persons include five health workers, four detainees and a bank employee.

After COVID-19 was confirmed in District Coordination Committee Jhapa Chief Somnath Portel this morning, the DCC chief asked everyone who came in contact with him to adopt caution.

His health condition is said to be in normal and he has been placed in self-isolation.

Similarly, COVID-19 has also been confirmed in Damak Municipality Mayor Romnath Oli and ward 10 Chairperson of Damak Bodharaj Neupane. Mayor Oli’s wife and son too have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, services at Bhadrapur customs and Agriculture Development Bank Bhadrapur branch have been closed following confirmation of COVID-19 in some employees there.

A version of this article appears in print on October 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook