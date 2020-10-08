Two-month-old child succumbs to coronavirus

JHAPA, OCTOBER 7
Coronavirus infection has claimed a child in Mechi Provincial Hospital of Jhapa’s Bhadrapur.
The infection was confirmed in a two-month-old child of Ward No 8 of Bhadrapur. Three hours after the child’s kin had received the body, it tested positive for the virus.
The baby was admitted to hospital yesterday morning after it developed pneumonia and respiratory complications.
Following COVID-19 symptoms in the child, the hospital had collected its swab sample at 12 noon yesterday.
According to hospital administration, the child had died within 6 hours after its swab sample was collected.
According to sources at Jhapa District Health Office, 24 people, including five women of six local levels in the district were diagnosed with COVID-19 today.
Among those who tested positive, nine each are from Birtamod and Bhadrapur municipalities, three are from Gauradaha Municipality, and one each are from Arjundhara, Kachankawal and Damak.
The infected persons include five health workers, four detainees and a bank employee.
After COVID-19 was confirmed in District Coordination Committee Jhapa Chief Somnath Portel this morning, the DCC chief asked everyone who came in contact with him to adopt caution.
His health condition is said to be in normal and he has been placed in self-isolation.
Similarly, COVID-19 has also been confirmed in Damak Municipality Mayor Romnath Oli and ward 10 Chairperson of Damak Bodharaj Neupane. Mayor Oli’s wife and son too have tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, services at Bhadrapur customs and Agriculture Development Bank Bhadrapur branch have been closed following confirmation of COVID-19 in some employees there.
A version of this article appears in print on October 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 3,439 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 94,253. Among the new cases, 1,684 have been reporte Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Wednesday. Of the fifteen people who have succumbed to the disease, five were women while ten were men. Nepa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Yeti Airlines has started its air service to Simara of Bara district, the nearest destination from Kathmandu, from today. As announced on its 22nd anniversary, Yeti will operate flights from the Simara Airport after a period of 12 years. Chief of Aviation Security and Spokesperson o Read More...
BARA: Police seized a huge amount of marijuana from a truck in Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City-7 of Bara district, in the wee hours of Wednesday. A team of police personnel deployed from Jitpur-based Area Police Office (APO) seized 147 kilogrammes of marijuana being transported by the truc Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered highest-ever 1,684 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Previously, the valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on October 2, when 1,638 cases were reported. Read Also: Nepal’s rec Read More...
STOCKHOLM: French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing likened to "molecular scissors" that offer the promise of one day curing genetic diseases. The recipients were announced Wednesday in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Ktm valley witnesses record-high 1684 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,1134 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has extended the tenure of 10 honorary consuls and honorary consul generals to various cities of foreign countries by another four years. As per the decision made by the council of ministers on October 5, the honorary consuls and honorary consul general whose tenure were Read More...