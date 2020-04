THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has today confirmed two additional cases of Covid-19 in Nepal, taking the total number of cases in the country to 51.

According to the Ministry, samples of two males were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory in Teku, the results came out positive for which.

Both the men from Parsa district are currently under observation, in isolation, at the Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

