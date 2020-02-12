Two Nepalis, one Chinese admitted to STIDH in suspicion of contracting COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two Nepalis and one Chinese national have been admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH) in Teku, in suspicion of contracting coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Population said today.

All three persons are said to have visited China before returning to Nepal recently.

According to the ministry Spokesperson Mahendra Shrestha, out of 20 samples, one patient tested positive for the virus. “Test results of all three persons due tomorrow would confirm whether they were infected with the virus or not,” Shrestha shared.

One Nepali migrant worker returning from Saudi Arabia visited STIDH for coronavirus test. However, he is out of contact since after visiting the hospital, ministry of health shared.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook