THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday confirmed two new cases of Covid-19.

A teenager, 16, and a youth, 22, from Kapilvastu-8 tested positive for coronavirus transmission, the Health Ministry confirmed. Their samples were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu.

Their health condition is reported to be normal.

With the two new additions, Nepal’s case tally has crossed 100, and stands at 101.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook