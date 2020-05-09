Two new dengue cases reported in Myagdi, number of infected climbs to nine

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MYAGDI: Two more people were found to have been infected with dengue in Myagdi, on Friday.

Spread of dengue amid the risk of coronavirus infection has increased health concerns among the people in Myagdi district.

With this, the number of dengue cases in the district has reached nine. Two youths, one from Bhirmuni and another from Chhapa of Beni Municipality tested positive for dengue fever, Beni Hospital’s clinical chief, Dr Nawaraj Bastakoti, said. “We are at high risk of dengue. There are signs that the disease will trouble us this year,” he said.

According to Dr Bastakoti, there are six dengue patients in Beni Municipality, two in Mangala Rural Municipality and one in Malika Rural Municipality in the district so far. He said, the patients did not travel from outside but are local residents of rural areas in the district itself, which calls for timely precaution and preventive measures.

