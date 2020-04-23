Two new persons detected with COVID-19 taking infection count to 47

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed that two news cases of COVID-19 have been identified today.

According to Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Bikash Devkota, a 55-year-woman whose sample was collected from Udayapur district has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Likewise, a 14-year-old male from Janakpur has been detected with the virus.

Their samples were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method.

With these additions, the total number of infections in the country, as of today, has reached 47.

