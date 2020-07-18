Two test positive for COVID-19 in Nepalgunj jail

NEPALGUNJ, JULY 17
Two persons tested positive for the COVID-19 at Banke’s Neplagunj prison. “Coronavirus was detected in a jailbird and a security guard at Nepalgunj jail,” said Jailer Devendra Prasad Shrestha.
Their samples tested positive using PCR test yesterday.
A prisoner aged 28, serving jail time on a theft case and a policeman tested positive for the virus. The infected jailbird was sent to hospital for treatment after he was taken ill and two police personnel were deployed to escort him to the hospital.
Five days after they returned to the jail, swab samples of those three persons were sent for COVID-19 test. Out of them, COVID-19 was detected in the jailbird and one Nepal Police personnel. Ever since they returned from the hospital, they were kept in a quarantine facility, said Jailer Shrestha.
He suspected that jailbird and policeman might have contracted COVID-19 at the hospital. COVID-19 patients have been treated at the isolation ward of Sushil Koirala Cancer Hospital, Khajura.
