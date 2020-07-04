Two women found dead in jungle near Dhangadhi

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Two women have been found dead in a jungle near Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-7 of Kailali district.

Goma BK, 19, and Karishma Raut, 23, of Dhangadhi-7 were found dead in Beli jungle, informed police.

According to Kailali District Police Office Spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista, preliminary investigation shows that the two women died by suicide. They appear to have consumed poison.

Both the bodies have been sent to a hospital for postmortem.

BK and Raut had been living in the same house, police informed. According to locals, Raut who initially stayed with her sister had for the past few years been living in BK’s house.

Further investigation into the case is underway, stated DSP Bista.

