UK contributes Rs 678m to help Nepali families cope with the pandemic, food insecurity

KATHMANDU: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of £4.49 million (equivalent to Rs 678 million) from the United Kingdom to help some of Nepal’s most vulnerable population cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and provide food security and nutrition recovery support for their families.

The UKaid contribution, through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), will allow WFP to support close to 65,000 people affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 with cash-based assistance, the press statement issued by the WFP stated.

This assistance is part of the WFP’s Livelihoods and Economic Recovery Project to help improve livelihoods and reduce food insecurity in five vulnerable districts of Province 2, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces in Nepal.

More than 73,000 young mothers and children in eight districts of Province 2 will benefit from a combination of nutritious food and counselling to promote nutrition education.

Meanwhile, more than 19,000 people will benefit from working on trail and bridge improvements in the areas of Gorkha, Dhading and Rasuwa districts that were affected the most by the earthquake of 2015.

The community project also aims to provide employment so that the earnings would help provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Lisa Honan, Development Director at British Embassy in Kathmandu said, “Over the very long relationship between the people of Nepal and the British public, the UK has provided help in times of crisis. The Covid19 crisis is no exception. I am proud that we are providing UKaid to help some of the poor and vulnerable people of Nepal, particularly mothers and children, who have been especially hard hit. My thanks go to our WFP partners for joining us in this effort and helping us to make it happen.”

As per the report presented by the WFP, the pandemic has destroyed work and livelihood opportunities for many households in rural areas across the country. Currently, over 20 per cent of households in Nepal are severely food insecure, meaning they struggle to buy or produce enough food to live a healthy life.

Likewise, around 43 per cent of children between 6 to 23 months do not have enough variety in their diet. Families with vulnerable members including the disabled, elderly, children, family members suffering from COVID-19 or with pre-existing medical conditions, as well as pregnant women and breast-feeding mothers, have been most severely affected.

For those families who cannot take part in the Livelihood projects‘ cash for work’ activities, the WFP will provide unconditional cash support to protect them against resorting to negative coping mechanisms such as eating fewer and smaller meals, child labour or child marriage.

WFP Nepal Representative and Country Director, Pippa Bradford has expressed his pleasure for this timely commitment from the UK when the most vulnerable and food-insecure families in Nepal are facing an increase in food prices, decrease in income and large-scale unemployment.

The UK’s contribution to the WFP would provide immediate, much-needed assistance to more than 157,000 most-vulnerable COVID affected people desperately struggling to feed their families in some of the most remote areas of the country, the statement read.

