UK contributes Rs 678m to help Nepali families cope with the pandemic, food insecurity

KATHMANDU: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of £4.49 million (equivalent to Rs 678 million) from the United Kingdom to help some of Nepal’s most vulnerable population cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and provide food security and nutrition recovery support for their families.
The UKaid contribution, through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), will allow WFP to support close to 65,000 people affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 with cash-based assistance, the press statement issued by the WFP stated.
This assistance is part of the WFP’s Livelihoods and Economic Recovery Project to help improve livelihoods and reduce food insecurity in five vulnerable districts of Province 2, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces in Nepal.
More than 73,000 young mothers and children in eight districts of Province 2 will benefit from a combination of nutritious food and counselling to promote nutrition education.
Meanwhile, more than 19,000 people will benefit from working on trail and bridge improvements in the areas of Gorkha, Dhading and Rasuwa districts that were affected the most by the earthquake of 2015.
The community project also aims to provide employment so that the earnings would help provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.
Lisa Honan, Development Director at British Embassy in Kathmandu said, “Over the very long relationship between the people of Nepal and the British public, the UK has provided help in times of crisis. The Covid19 crisis is no exception. I am proud that we are providing UKaid to help some of the poor and vulnerable people of Nepal, particularly mothers and children, who have been especially hard hit. My thanks go to our WFP partners for joining us in this effort and helping us to make it happen.”
As per the report presented by the WFP, the pandemic has destroyed work and livelihood opportunities for many households in rural areas across the country. Currently, over 20 per cent of households in Nepal are severely food insecure, meaning they struggle to buy or produce enough food to live a healthy life.
Likewise, around 43 per cent of children between 6 to 23 months do not have enough variety in their diet. Families with vulnerable members including the disabled, elderly, children, family members suffering from COVID-19 or with pre-existing medical conditions, as well as pregnant women and breast-feeding mothers, have been most severely affected.
For those families who cannot take part in the Livelihood projects‘ cash for work’ activities, the WFP will provide unconditional cash support to protect them against resorting to negative coping mechanisms such as eating fewer and smaller meals, child labour or child marriage.
WFP Nepal Representative and Country Director, Pippa Bradford has expressed his pleasure for this timely commitment from the UK when the most vulnerable and food-insecure families in Nepal are facing an increase in food prices, decrease in income and large-scale unemployment.
The UK’s contribution to the WFP would provide immediate, much-needed assistance to more than 157,000 most-vulnerable COVID affected people desperately struggling to feed their families in some of the most remote areas of the country, the statement read.
GAIGHAT: A forest security personnel died in a freak accident as a the barrel of a gun he found in the forest exploded in Udayapur district, on Wednesday night. Information officer Jageshwar Sah at District Forest Office, Udayapur identified the deceased as Lekhnath Bastola of Duhabi Municipality Read More...
CHITWAN: Government is set to conduct the long-awaited rhino census in Chitwan, Parsa, Bardiya and Shukla Phanta national parks. It had been planned to conduct rhino census in 2018 after a large number of rhinos were swept away by the flood and many others died in natural disasters in 2017. H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) is being observed worldwide today. The theme for this year is 'Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities'. The Day was proc Read More...
Last week I went to the doctor for a checkup. I found her sweet and nice. But I was shocked when she asked me a question related to my gender. We mostly see girls have long hair and boys have short. We also see girls wear shades of pink and purple while boys wear shades of green, black and blue Read More...
KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold has increased by Rs 1,600 in the domestic market today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been determined at Rs 92,600 per tola (11.66 grams) today while it was Rs 91,600 per tola on Wedne Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 237,589 as 1,343 additional infections emerged on Thursday. Of the total cases, 534 are females while 809 are males. In the last 24 hours, 561 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 455 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,551. Meanwhile, 1,343 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 237,589. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease ha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari ahead of Thursday's meeting of Council of Ministers. According to Baluwatar sources, the Prime Minister is in Shital Niwas for a regular meeting. Of late, PM Oli has been soliciting the president's advice on the Read More...