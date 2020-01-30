‘IPS to contain China’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has adopted strong views about the United States-led Indo-Pacific Strategy, stating that it is aimed at containing China’s rise.

“The US has come up with a military strategy named Indo-Pacific Strategy to boost its influence and dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, to contain China’s rise as the world’s top economic power and to weaken it,” read the NCP’s political document presented by its co-chairpersons KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the party’s central committee meeting that kicked off on Wednesday.

Without naming the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact Programme that US officials say is part of the IPS, the document states, “Nepal cannot accept any proposal of political or economic assistance if that is part of any military alliance.”

