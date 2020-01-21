UPDATE: Dhading truck accident death toll rises to seven; 11 injured airlifted to Kathmandu

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: At least seven persons have lost their lives and dozens were injured when a truck they were traveling in met with an accident at Maidibhanjayang in Nilakantha Municipality-9 in Dhading district, on Tuesday.

Among the injured persons, 11 persons have been airlifted to Trauma Centre in Kathmandu for further treatment and others are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital, Dhading.

The District Police Office, Dhanding, identified the deceased as Sete Gurung, Prem Bahadur Gurung, Bal Bahadur Gurung, Narayan Shrestha, Tilak Bahadur Gurung, and Naj Bahadur Gurung all hailing from Bhulbhule in Nilakantha Municipality-2 in the district.

According to Superintendent of Police and DPO Chief Rabindra Regmi, four persons were killed on the spot, three succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

The ill-fated truck (Ga 1 Kha 8012), ferrying more than 40 persons returning to Dhadingbesi, district headquarters, after offering prayers at a temple in Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality-4, lost control and tumbled onto the roadside, killing six and injuring dozens of others, this afternoon, SP Ghimire shared.

One of the witnesses said, the accident occurred due to uncontrollable speed in the narrow stretch.

Mayor of Nilakantha Municipality Bhim Prasad Dhunga said the municipality will bear helicopter charter cost for airlifting injured persons to Kathmandu.

Road accidents are common in Nepal due to poorly maintained vehicles, pathetic road conditions, violation of traffic rules, driver negligence among others.

