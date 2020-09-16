KATHMANDU: In a bid to support youth public policy training in Nepal, United States Ambassador to Nepal, Randy W Berry inaugurated the Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP) on Tuesday.
In a press release issued by the US embassy, it stated that the PPSP is a first of its kind fellowship for youth in Nepal that aims at teaching law-making and public policy to youths.
The youth make up 52% of the Nepali voting population. As such, the US Embassy has partnered with Pokhara Research Center (PRC) to organise an online public-policy training for 50 youth aged 20-30 selected from all 11 districts of Gandaki Province, the embassy informed.
From September 15-19, the participants will learn a range of issues, including geopolitics, diplomacy, federalism, economic policy, and good governance.“Youth not only have the right to be included in political decision-making, but their inclusion strengthens government,” said Ambassador Berry. “Bringing Nepal’s youth to the policy drafting table ensures that Nepal’s democracy represents all of its people.”
It has been learnt that this project will organise three camps where 50 participants will be winnowed to a final 12 who will be selected to serve as advisors to Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Gandaki State Assembly.
Moreover, the selected fellows will support MPs research policy areas, draft parliamentary inquiries, prepare for parliamentary discussion, and arrange schedules.
