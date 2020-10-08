Varsities, colleges allowed to conduct exams

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7
The government has allowed educational institutions to conduct exams for students of all levels by ensuring social distancing and other safety measures, enforced by federal, provincial and local levels, in examination centres.
The decision was taken in the last Cabinet meeting.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said at a press conference today that the government also gave permission to vocational training institutions to conduct training for participants, but the number of participants should not exceed 25.
Registrar of Tribhuvan University Peshal Dahal told THT that TU had already conducted engineering and MPhil exams and was preparing to start other stalled examinations from the second week of November.
He said TU was trying to ensure that all students appeared in designated examination centres, but the university would make exception for those who could not appear for exams due to COVID-19.
“We fear that if COVID-19 continues to rise, some students might not be able to appear in the designated examination centres. For such students we will have to make alternative arrangement,” he said. He added that TU was considering allowing students to appear in the nearest examination centres if they failed to appear in the designated centre due to the pandemic.
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Deepak Sharma said the ministry gave its nod to academic institutions, particularly universities, to conduct exams by following the government’s health protocols.
“If universities think physical appearance of students is viable, they can conduct exams requiring students to appear in exam centres, but if they think that they can conduct online examination, project based examination or open book examination, they can do that,” he said.
He added that in some academic and vocational institutions where examinees are few, they can require them to appear in examination halls ensuring safety measures, including social distancing rules. Sharma said the process of conducting Grade XII examinations would be decided only after holding discussion with officials of multiple ministries and institutions, as those examinations involve multiple agencies.
Educationist Mana Prasad Wagle, however, said that the government’s decision to allow academic institutions to conduct examinations at a time when cases of COVID-19 were rising sharply was wrong, as it could increase the risk of transmission of the disease.
“The government could have allowed institutions to take examinations in April when COVID was spreading at a slower rate.
“Today, more than 3,000 cases of the contagion were diagnosed.
The number is likely to rise in the coming days,” he said.
A version of this article appears in print on October 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 3,439 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 94,253. Among the new cases, 1,684 have been reporte Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Wednesday. Of the fifteen people who have succumbed to the disease, five were women while ten were men. Nepa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Yeti Airlines has started its air service to Simara of Bara district, the nearest destination from Kathmandu, from today. As announced on its 22nd anniversary, Yeti will operate flights from the Simara Airport after a period of 12 years. Chief of Aviation Security and Spokesperson o Read More...
BARA: Police seized a huge amount of marijuana from a truck in Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City-7 of Bara district, in the wee hours of Wednesday. A team of police personnel deployed from Jitpur-based Area Police Office (APO) seized 147 kilogrammes of marijuana being transported by the truc Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia has test launched its Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile and successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea, a senior commander told Vladimir Putin on the Russian leader's 68th birthday on Wednesday. Speaking to Putin by video link, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the army's general st Read More...
PARIS: Claycourt master Rafa Nadal passed his first real test of this year's French Open with a 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1 victory against Italian rising star Jannik Sinner as his quest for a record-breaking 13th title gathered momentum on Tuesday. The Spaniard, also looking to match Roger Federer's Read More...
POKHARA: A team of high-profile climbers led by Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa today arrived at the base camp of Mt Manaslu to attempt to climb the 8163-metre peak in the autumn season. The team, which climbed Mt Lobuche in the Everest region for acclimatisation last week, will a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered highest-ever 1,684 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Previously, the valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on October 2, when 1,638 cases were reported. Read Also: Nepal’s rec Read More...