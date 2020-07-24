Vehicles swept away, buried in debris

DHADING, JULY 23
Vehicles and excavators were buried under gravel and boulders while mining at Jawang of Benighatrorang Rural Municipality in Dhading.
As many as 19 vehicles were buried due to landslides that followed incessant rainfall. Floods in the local rivers also swept away parked vehicles and they were buried under landslides.
The boulders of Jawang used to be supplied to different cement industries in the Tarai.
As many as nine excavators and 11 tippers belonging to Annapurna Quarries Pvt. Ltd were swept away.
The landslides also swept away the road access to the site. The natural disaster destroyed the mining areas.
A local at Benighat Prakash Rawal said there were no human casualties.
He, however, said the vehicles and machines had become dysfunctional.
Various people and companies had bought thousand ropani land to supply boulders from the place for the last 20 years. Some of them had also taken the land on lease.
Hetauda Cement had also bought land and brought boulder mining into operation.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd under its umbrella campaign ‘Plus’ has launched an attractive new starter pack ‘Naya Sajilo SIM’, allowing new subscribers to enjoy bonus data in first recharge as well as in every spending of Rs 100. New customers can subscribe this SIM at just Rs 99 including taxes Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Despite the government directive to ply vehicles carrying passengers comprising only half of their actual seating capacity, many public vehicles plying the roads on the outskirts of Kathmandu valley are violating the rule. The Department of Transport Management had asked pub Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Police have arrested a 30-year-old man, who allegedly staged a ‘fake abduction’ to avoid repayment of tens of millions of rupees in loan he owed to various persons. Metropolitan Police Crime Division had launched a search and rescue operation after it received complaint Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has directed the secretary at his ministry to submit the progress report of the performance contract signed with staffers within a week. A performance contract was signed between the minister, secretary, Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 The Ministry of Home Affairs has been assigning police personnel to the houses of incumbent and former high-level government officials in an unauthorised manner on the pretext of their security. According to the annual report (fiscal 2019-20) of the Office of the Auditor Gen Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 22 Flood in different rivers and streams triggered by incessant rainfall since last Sunday has inundated various road networks and submerged paddy plants in hundreds of bigha of land in Rautahat. Vehicular movement along the causeway of Sapgadha of Gaur Municipality has been dis Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has directed Department of Tourism (DoT), Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the provincial governments to prepare mechanisms for the resumption of tourism activities in the country. After the Cabinet meeting held on Monday Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 22 The government has lifted lockdown from today, allowing all trekking, mountaineering and travel firms to begin their services. The move had filled tourism stakeholders with hope of gradual recovery. The upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown Read More...