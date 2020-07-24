Vehicles swept away, buried in debris

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHADING, JULY 23

Vehicles and excavators were buried under gravel and boulders while mining at Jawang of Benighatrorang Rural Municipality in Dhading.

As many as 19 vehicles were buried due to landslides that followed incessant rainfall. Floods in the local rivers also swept away parked vehicles and they were buried under landslides.

The boulders of Jawang used to be supplied to different cement industries in the Tarai.

As many as nine excavators and 11 tippers belonging to Annapurna Quarries Pvt. Ltd were swept away.

The landslides also swept away the road access to the site. The natural disaster destroyed the mining areas.

A local at Benighat Prakash Rawal said there were no human casualties.

He, however, said the vehicles and machines had become dysfunctional.

Various people and companies had bought thousand ropani land to supply boulders from the place for the last 20 years. Some of them had also taken the land on lease.

Hetauda Cement had also bought land and brought boulder mining into operation.

