VIDEO: 50 cases in a day take COVID-19 count to 507

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today.
The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 507 with 20 new cases detected this afternoon, in addition to 30 cases identified today morning.
As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
Workers making hume pipes at an industrial area after the government eased lockdown restrictions in industrial and agricultural sectors, on the 59th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, . Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Some Hollywood celebs are making others envious of the gifts they receive, and now it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas who’s doing so!
The Los Angeles-based Indian actor recently received a gift hamper from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra Jonas revealed the gift package sent her away by Teigen. Along with the photo, she has thanked Teigen for the gift: “Thank you @ chrissyteigen…#cravings@nickjonas.”
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.
The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.
Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”
Initiative hopes to share facts to fight COVID-19 Hollywood actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for Erin Brockovich, kicks off the project on May 21 by interviewing Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
LONDON: Hollywood actor Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with the actor expecting his first baby with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he got married to in 2019.
The 47-year-old actor is already a father of five.
A close friend shared that they are ecstatic about expanding their family.