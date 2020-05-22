Nepal’s Covid-19 count crosses 500 with 20 new cases

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The total cases of COVID-19 in the country has crossed 500 with 20 new cases detected this afternoon, in addition to 30 cases identified today morning by the Ministry of Health and Population.

With this, the total number of infections has reached 507, stated Ministry Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota.

The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the laboratories of Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi and Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj.

Three males of ages 19, 23, 26 from Kailali district, a 28-year-old male from Dadeldhura, a 22-year-old male from Baitadi, fourteen males in the age group of 18-61 years from Banke district, and another 41-year-old male from Morang have been detected with the coronavirus infection.

With this, as of today, 433 males and 74 females have contracted the infection in the country.

