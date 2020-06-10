Nepal | June 10, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > VIDEO: Health Ministry identifies 279 new COVID-19 cases

VIDEO: Health Ministry identifies 279 new COVID-19 cases

Published: June 10, 2020 4:55 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular media briefing, reported 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday. With this, Nepal’s total cases of infection have reached 4,364.

READ HERE: 279 new coronavirus cases identified; total nationwide count stands at 4,364

 

 

