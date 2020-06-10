VIDEO: Health Ministry identifies 279 new COVID-19 cases

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular media briefing, reported 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday. With this, Nepal’s total cases of infection have reached 4,364.
