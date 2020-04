THT Online

KATHMANDU: One more case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Nepal taking the tally of total number transmissions in the country to 32.

A throat swab specimen of an Udayapur man tested at National Public Health Lab in Teku tested positive for the infection.

A few other samples have been collected for testing at BPKIHS, the results for which are awaited.

VIDEO: Health Ministry’s daily bulletin

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook