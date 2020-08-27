Ward office sets up 30-bed isolation facility in Bara

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











BARA, AUGUST 26

In view of increasing COV- ID-19 infections in the ward, an isolation ward has been set up in ward 23 of Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City, Bara.

At the initiative of ward 23 Chairperson Aslam Dewan, a 30-bed isolation ward has been set up in Atimkhana Rasidiya Orphanage (a religious school and orphanage of the Muslim community) with the assistance of some local industrialists.

There are 12 COVID-19 infections in the ward at present.

“As there was no place to keep the infected persons, building an isolation facility in the ward was a must,” said ward Chair Dewan.

“As two doctors — Dr Iltab Ansari and Dr Emmamul Mansuri — have offered to treat the COVID patients in the isolation facility, it further motivated us to build our own isolation ward,” Dewan added.

“Of the 70 children studying at the school, 66 are with their kin as the lockdown is on, while four kids, who don’t have any next of kin, and two teachers have been managed in the nearby mosque,” said the ward chairperson.

There is no one in isolation now. “The already infected ones are staying at home safely, so we are thinking of keeping new infected persons in the newly-built isolation facility,” he said.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook