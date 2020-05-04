Water office goes online

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, May 3

Nepal Drinking Water Corporation Pokhara branch has put in place a system for customers to pay their bills online through mobile phone.

Pokhara Water Corporation Chief Engineer Asish Karki said that his office had started the online service for customers to pay their bills. According to Karki, water utility bill can be paid through Prabhu pay, Esewa and Khalti payment from main office and branches of Bindhyabasini and Hemja.

Nepal Water Corporation Hemja branch Chief Dineshwor Prasad Yadav said that around 45,000 customers in Pokhara, Hemja and Bindhyabasini would find it easy to pay the bill.

The corporation’s Pokhara branch has urged customers to call the office in case of any problem. Plazma Technology Kathmandu has provided the online service for bill payment. Nirmal Sedhai, chair of Plzma Technology, said that the entire corporation would be provided online service with the same software.

The Esewa app displays the bill amount, fee, discount etc.

