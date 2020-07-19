With 156 new cases, Nepal’s COVID-19 count reaches 17,658 on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,658 with 156 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,741 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.
As many as 58 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19 in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 11,695.
As of today, there are 5,923 active cases of infection across the country.
Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, responded to the criticism towards the Ministry in relation to the number of PCR tests being conducted regularly.
On Saturday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally had reached 17,502 with 57 new recorded cases.
No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 40.
