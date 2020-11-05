RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 4
Recording of witnesses’ statements in the infamous Rajpur bomb blast incident started today.
Earlier, Rautahat District Court, in its order before the Dashain festival, had ruled that statements of witnesses to the case be recorded from today.
As per the ruling, recording of statements of 22 witnesses, representing either the defendant or the prosecutor, had started.
On the first day, the statement of Gaurishankar Ram, an Indian national who was one of the plaintiffs, and was seriously injured in the blast, was recorded.
As his statement could not be complete today, it is expected to continue tomorrow as well.
According to court Registrar Sushil Kumar Yadav, once the Indian national’s statement is recorded, statements of other witnesses will be recorded tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the local administration had beefed up security in the court’s vicinity as statement recording was going on inside the court.
On the eve of the Constituent Assembly election, an explosion had occurred while making bombs in the shed of local Shekh Indris in Rajpur on 10 April 2008.
Three persons had died in the blast, while attempts were made to destroy evidence of the incident by burning another 23 persons, including 15 or 16 injured persons, in the chimney of a brick kiln.
Acting on the FIR of kin of one of the blast victims, in which he claimed that the injured of the blast were burnt alive along with the other bodies in a brick kiln, police on 13 October 2019 had arrested Nepali Congress leader and then member of the Parliament Mahammad Aaftab Alam and started action in connection with the blast and subsequent burning of the injured.
Following a long trial hearing, Alam was remanded to custody in Gaur Prison on November 15 last year.
He was later sent to Kathmandu.
A version of this article appears in print on November 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
