Prakash Singh

BAJURA: A family of a 35-year-old woman, who sustained a spinal injury after falling from a tree while collecting fodder, has been struggling financially to meet expenses for her treatment.

Dhanmati Rawal of Badimalika Municipality-8 was taken to the district hospital for treatment after the accident and admitted there.

Dr Rup Chandra Bishowkarma, chief of the district hospital said, “We decided to refer the patient to Kathmandu as proper treatment was not possible at the hospital.”

Ward Chair Prakash Rawal said that efforts are being made to transport the patient to Kathmandu. “Even when she is taken to Kathmandu, the family wouldn’t be to bear expenses for her treatment,” Rawal informed.

“We are preparing to send the patient to Kathmandu in an ambulance as our request to the Home Ministry for a heli-rescue did not work out,” Rawal said, adding that the municipality will bear the transportation cost.

Sher Bahadur Rawal, the woman’s husband has appealed to all for financial support for treatment of his wife.

