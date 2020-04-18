Woman with burn injuries suffering in Bajura hospital

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Due to financial constraint, a 35-year-old woman with burn injuries, is suffering at the District Hospital in Bajura.

Gauchana Miya, a resident of Budhinanda Municipality-6, suffered burn injuries on her face, neck and chest, informed Dr Rohit Giri at the district hospital.

According to Gauchana’s husband Dhanraj Miya, on April 3, she passed out while cooking and fell into the fire. She was rushed to Kolti-based Primary Health Centre. As the treatment was not possible there, she was referred to District Hospital, Bajura and was admitted there on April 10.

Gauchana was transported to Bajura District Hospital from Kolti Primary Health Centre with the support of an international non-government organisation, Phase Nepal, said Muna Devkota, a staff nurse associated with the organisation.

“We suggested the patient to seek further treatment in the capital, but considering the financial constraints, she is receiving treatment here at the district hospital,” said Dr Giri. Chief of Bajura District Hospital, Dr Roop Chandra Bishwakarma also iterated that Gauchana has to be taken to Kathmandu as her treatment is also not possible in Dhangadhi or Nepalgunj.

At the time of Covid-19 crisis, Miya is already struggling to buy essentials and feed his family. “I cannot afford the treatment when it is even difficult to feed my family at this time.”

Tears rolled down Gauchana’s eyes who is hoping to overcome all this and live. “I have left my children at my maternal home as there is noone in the house to look after them.”

The family has urged for financial support.

