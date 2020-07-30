Woman with disability goes missing

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, JULY 29

A woman with physical disability has gone missing for the past 13 days in Tanahun.

Damanti Rana Magar, 29, of Dhaireni in Myagde Rural Municipality, Tanahun, has gone missing for the past 13 days. Her father Bhiwan Bahadur Rana Magar said his daughter had gone missing from home all of sudden.

Damanti had left for a birthday party of her friend’s son at Dulegauda on July 17. Since she did not return home till July 18, family members and locals had launched a search operation.

Family members are worried that she might have been abducted as she was wearing a gold chain, a ring and other ornaments.

Family members have filed an application with Tanahun District Police Office to search for the missing girl.

Damanti cannot walk well due to physical disability. Inspector Sabita KC said police had been searching for the missing woman. Family members urged journalists to help find out Damanti today.

