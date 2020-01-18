Workers from 87 countries employed in Nepal

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 17

The Department of Labour has granted new work permits to 540 foreign nationals and renewed work permits of 537 in five months of the current fiscal year.

Chinese nationals make the highest number of foreign nationals acquiring work permits in the country.

A large number of Chinese nationals have been working in projects run by Chinese companies. “There are many foreign workers acquiring work permits in service sectors like telecommunication and air service,” said Director General of the department Sanat KC.

There is sizeable number of Indian nationals working in Nepal. However, the Indian nationals working in Nepal do not need to obtain labour permits. But some Indians working as skilled labours have acquired work permits.

The department said foreign nationals working in some donor agencies in Nepal have also acquired work permits. Citizens from 87 countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Siberia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States of America have got work permits for Nepal, according to the Department.

The Department of Labour started issuing work permits for foreign citizens from 2012-2013 when it provided work permits for 984 foreign citizens.

The department issued 1,119 work permits for foreign nationals in 2018-2019.

A version of this article appears in print on January 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

