Workers walk for five days to reach home amidst nationwide lockdown

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JUMLA: Youths from Jumla and Kalikot districts who had gone to Pyuthan for manual labour before the nationwide lockdown have returned to Jumla following a five-day walk.

They said they had no alternative to walking for days to get back home after they were put out of work due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

They arrived in Jumla via Rukum and Jajarkot districts. Among them, Harka Tiruwa shared that they had to survive on noodles, biscuits and water along the way.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lal Bahadur Dhami, the youths have been kept in a 14-day quarantine after health checkup.

