World’s largest Sanskrit-Nepali e-dictionary launched

KATHMANDU: Purna Prasad Mishra ‘Swami Keshabananda Giri’ has published the world’s largest Sanskrit-Nepali e-dictionary in a form of android application.
The dictionary contains 400,000 words in Sanskrit, Nepali, Hindi and English languages with their corresponding meanings.
Swami Keshabananda, the author of the dictionary, shared that the users can also access meanings of 400,000 words through the website https://knswami.com/.
The application and website would be useful to search for the meaning of words in a full text. It contains 100,000 words from Sanskrit to Nepali, 150,000 from Sanskrit to Sanskrit, 50,000 words from Sanskrit to Hindi and 50,000 words from Sanskrit to English.
Preparation of the dictionary was done under the leadership of Swami Keshabananda Giri amidst the lockdown. The dictionary would be more useful for Sanskrit students, researchers and enthusiasts.
It would also be a crucial resource to study the materials including sculpture and antique documents produced in Sanskrit.
Swami Keshabananda was inspired by his guru the late Dr Ramananda Giri for the collection of word-meaning and preparation of the dictionary.
He has made it easier for researchers and investigators to delve in the Sanskrit literary world by connecting the eastern philosophy with technology.
