Yet another Covid-19 fatality reported in BPKIHS

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related death on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old male of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-3 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 4:20 am today while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of the institute, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

The deceased undergoing treatment at the BPKIHS was later transferred to the Covid Hospital of the institute after he tested positive for the contagion on September 28. He had been suffering from chronic Diabetes Mellitus and had a history of Pulmonary tuberculosis, informed BPKIHS.

Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, added Dr Sapkota.

