Yet another Covid-19 fatality reported in BPKIHS

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related death on Tuesday.
The 64-year-old male of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-3 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 4:20 am today while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of the institute, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.
The deceased undergoing treatment at the BPKIHS was later transferred to the Covid Hospital of the institute after he tested positive for the contagion on September 28. He had been suffering from chronic Diabetes Mellitus and had a history of Pulmonary tuberculosis, informed BPKIHS.
Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, added Dr Sapkota.
Boys from poor family get medical treatment with financial assistance from Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation BAJURA: Two sons of Raghu Sarki of Kolti in Budhinanda Municipality-2, Bajura district have returned home after receiving treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu. Gobindra Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,531 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Read Also: Nepal’s coronavirus tally nearing 90,000-mark, 2,440 new infections reported Monday Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,178 new infections today. Meanwhile, 103 ne Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Coronavirus cases in Kathmandu show no signs of slowing down Till date, 1,088,229 Read More...
MUNICH: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored four goals including a stoppage-time penalty to give the German champions a 4-3 home win over Hertha Berlin in a pulsating Bundesliga clash on Sunday. The result left Bayern fourth in the standings on six points from three games, one behind the to Read More...
KAVRE: Everest Awakening successfully organised a three-day long nature photography workshop for Nepali climbers and tour guides in Gurdung Dada, Kavre. According to organiser, senior photographer Kishor Shrestha shared his photography skills to 13 climbers, tour guides and tourism entreprene Read More...
KATHMANDU: A team of Indian scientists have come up with a paper-based test that could detect the COVID-19 causing pathogens within an hour, according to a BBC report. It is believed that the kit, still in development, would cost around NRs 800 (INR 500) and could deliver results within just Read More...
PARIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the second time as he brushed aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 at the French Open on Monday. The Greek fifth seed was solid on serve throughout and played neatly as his Bulgarian opponent lost focus at crucial times unde Read More...
PARIS: Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years as she overpowered China's Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 on Monday. On yet another chilly day in the French capital, seventh seed Kvitova's superior firepower proved decisive as she posted her fo Read More...