Yet another Covid-19 fatality reported in BPKIHS

KATHMANDU: Yet another Covid-19 fatality has been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) on Wednesday morning.

The 35-year-old male of Khadak Municipality-3 in Saptari died while undergoing treatment at 6:10 am today in the Covid Special Unit of BPKIHS, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, the spokesperson at BPKIHS.

The deceased was a chronic patient of hypertension and kidney-related ailment and receiving dialysis for twice a week for the past year.

He was referred from Rajbiraj-based Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital after being diagnosed with the respiratory disease on September 13 to the Covid hospital and admitted there on Tuesday. He died the next day.

The last rites of the deceased will be conducted as per the stated procedure, Dr Sapkota added.

