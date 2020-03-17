Youth arrested for killing father, step mother

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhangadi, March 16

Police arrested a person and made him public after he was accused of killing his parents at a press meet organised at Kanchanpur District Police Office, today.

Police said Bharat Bhandari, 26, of Kaluapur of Suklaphanta Municipality, Kanchanpur, had killed his father Jayalal Bhandari, 52, and his 22-year-old step mother Dhana.

Police said Bharat used a sharp weapon to kill his father and step mother. He was arrested from Jugena of Amargadi Municipality in Dadeldhura yesterday.

According to police, Bharat had reached Mahendranagar for a driving test on February 26 and headed to his house in Dadeldhura. But he returned to Kaluapur after he reached Godawari of Kailali. Bharat had a row with his step mother the same night. Police said Bharat had used a sharp weapon and killed Dhana and later his father.

Locals said the Bhandari couple had row with Bharat for long. They said Jayalal tied the knot with Dhana after his first wife died of breast cancer two years ago.

A seven-month-old daughter has been rendered an orphan after the couple’s death.

