Youth arrested for raping a minor kin in Kanchanpur

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: A youth has been arrested on the charge of raping his minor relative in Kanchanpur district.

A 20-year-old youth was taken into police custody for raping his nine-year-old relative in Bhimdutta Municipality of the district, stated District Police Office (DPO), Kanchanpur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Bahadur Thapa of Kanchanpur DPO informed that the boy was arrested after a complaint was lodged against him by the family of the victim.

“The girl was raped yesterday night and we have arrested the person who has been accused of committing the crime. An investigation into the case underway,” said DSP Thapa.

The child has been taken to a health facility for health check-up, according to the DPO.

The accused is a resident of Baitadi district and had been presently staying at his aunt’s house in Bhimdutta Municipality.

