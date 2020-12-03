Youth convicted of murder sent to life imprisonment in Udayapur

Nepal | December 03, 2020

Published: December 03, 2020 3:08 pm On: Nepal
Shyam Rai
GAIGHAT: The District Court, Udayapur, has sentenced a youth convicted of murder to life imprisonment.

The single bench of Justice Deepak Khanal on Wednesday convicted Roshan Raut (25), who had been remanded in judicial custody, for murdering Dor Kumari Raut (50). The court also ordered the convict to compensate Rs 100,000 to the victim’s family.

With the court order, Raut has been sent to prison, the court’s information officer Raj Kumar Acharya said.

Convict Raut killed Dor Kumari striking her with a khukuri at her home in Lakhan Thumka of Katari Municipality-11 on September 12.

