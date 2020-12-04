Youths try to torch deputy mayor’s vehicle

JHAPA, DECEMBER 3
A group of youths attempted to set a vehicle that was carrying Deputy Mayor of Mechinagar Municipality Meena Uprety on fire in Jhapa this afternoon.
Deputy Mayor Uprety was travelling in a four-wheeler, which was blocked by a group of youths at Dhaijan section of the East-West Highway at around 03:00pm. The youths had attempted to torch the vehicle.
Uprety said two of the youths claimed they were cadres of Nepal Students Union, the student wing of the Nepali Congress.
The youths sprinkled petrol on the vehicle and tried to carry out an arson attack.
“But I asked the driver to drive fast and we escaped,” narrated Uprety, adding that she had brought the incident to the notice of Kakadbhitta Area Police Office.
NC Vice-president Ram Kattel said the incident was condemnable, and they were trying to find the people involved.
A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
