EDITORIAL: Allay people’s fears

While the focus is on the TIA, one cannot overlook the open border with India, where cases of the virus have also been reported

As the novel coronavirus spreads to countries as far as the United States and Australia in recent days, it is starting to unnerve the Nepalis, who anticipate an outbreak here sooner than later. And there is room for worry as a student returning from China had tested positive for the virus as early as January 23, although he was discharged from hospital after treatment. Since then, quite a few Nepalis and even foreigners have been hospitalised on suspicion they might be carrying the virus, but the tests have so far proved negative. The most probable route for the virus to travel to Nepal is by air, and with a host of airlines, including ours, continuing to fly to and from countries badly affected by the coronavirus, the chances of importing the risk are high. The Supreme Court the other day had issued an interim order directing the government to halt all flights, direct or indirect, from countries that pose a high risk of coronavirus infection. They include countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Bahrain. But the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has been dillydallying in executing the apex court’s order under one pretext or the other.

The coronavirus scare has not deterred Nepal Airlines Corporation from expanding its wings to Tokyo, at a time when Japan is in the midst of a serious virus outbreak. Nepal also continues to receive flights from different cities of China – where those infected by the virus have topped 80,000 and killed nearly 3,000 people – although their numbers are down. At times such as these, the government cannot stay irresolute and must do what is best for the country and its citizens, even if this means temporarily suspending Nepal-bound flights from coronavirus hotspots, especially now that few people will be in the mood to visit this country. While the government’s focus is on the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the gateway to Nepal, one cannot, however, overlook the long, open border with India, where cases of coronavirus infection have also been reported.

The government can ill–afford to take chances, and it must act with urgency to prevent any infection in the country. The government has already taken a decision to temporarily halt the issuance of on-arrival visa for visitors from countries badly affected by the virus outbreak, even if this means the tourism industry will take a hit. Its call on all schools to schedule the final exams before March 19 and cancel all sorts of gatherings is welcome. The people, on their part, are duty-bound to cooperate with the government and stay away from crowds and even postpone receptions if need be. Taking precautions at the individual level, such as washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and learning about the coronavirus symptoms, would contribute greatly to keeping the virus at bay. With each passing day, a coronavirus pandemic looks more real than ever. And with people learning about the infection in other countries through the social media, it is natural for them to panic, which could lead to fear-based hoarding of food and goods. The government must allay such fears and see to it that the country has a ready stock of all essentials, including food, fuel and medicines.

THL to miss deadline

The 140-megawatt Tanahun Hydropower Project, being developed by Tanahun Hydropower Ltd. (THL), a subsidiary company of the state-owned

Nepal Electricity Authority, has called for international bidding for the third time for its civil works (Lot-1) after the previous two bidders failed to construct the reservoir plant. It may lead to significant cost overrun, and the THL is sure to miss the completion deadline of 2023. Earlier, the THL had awarded the civil works to an Italian company, which did not start the work as per the agreement signed in March last year.

After the contract for the civil works with the Italian company was terminated, the THL called a second tender for the Lot-1 works, for which four joint-venture firms had bid. However, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), one of the major donors of the project, disqualified the bidders for failing to meet the procurement guidelines. Now the interested firms are required to submit the bids by April 13. With the delay in finalising the contractor(s) for the civil works, the estimated cost (US$ 506 million) of the project is likely to go up. The concerned officials must be held accountable for failing to abide by the guidelines set by the ADB.

